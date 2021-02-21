United Way of Southern Kentucky providing help 24/7 through 211 service

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -One assistance service that is always available 24/7 if you are in need of help, United Way’s 2-1-1.

“It’s just as easy as dialing the number. Then you’re able to speak to a person about your need, whether that’s utility assistance if that’s a grandparent raising grandchildren, and they need help related to homework. Even questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine are things that we can provide over the telephone,” said Vice President of United Way of Southern Kentucky, Ellie Harbaugh.

2-1-1 is a simple three-digit number that you can call if you have any human service needs. During the winter if you are struggling to pay utility bills or heat your home if you dial 2-1-1 where the call center will be able to send you to a non-profit in the community that can help.

“We encourage people to call, ask for help, see what’s available for them. We stay in very close contact with local nonprofits so that we know what is happening within their organization, are they open? Are they closed? How is that impacting their ability to provide the service? Just because someone says they’re close today doesn’t mean they’re not working remotely and still able to help people. So we try to keep that information up to date, and are able to share that with the callers,” added Harbaugh.

You can also now text 2-1-1 for assistance by putting the number 898-211 on your phone.

