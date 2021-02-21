Week in, week out mindset for WKU Athletics after weather postponements

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - COVID-19 has made Western Kentucky well versed in having to make scheduling changes this sports season and now it’s applying the same mindset after the recent postponements due to weather.

“Our coaches, our athletes, and certainly our staff are really in the mindset, every week, of knowing that things could change. Largely because of COVID and everything related to that,” said WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart. Taking that week in, week out mentality has probably made all the stuff this week with the weather a little easier to deal with.”

The winter weather this past week saw WKU make several postponements or cancellations across several sports. Women’s soccer canceled its match against Xavier and baseball postponed its season opener against North Dakota State. Men’s and women’s basketball also postponed their series against North Texas due to the weather in the lone star state.

“There was no guarantee we could fly into Dallas and there were no guarantees that their women could fly out,” Stewart said.

Stewart also said the UNT’s COVID-19 test results were delayed and nobody felt comfortable enough to play the series.

“So I mean there were just a lot of variables there out of everyone’s control.”

The week in, week out mindset might have made things easier, it still doesn’t take away from the scheduling challenges.

“In the case of men’s basketball, we’ve only had two games in the last month,” Stewart said. “So to have a stretch like this with so few games I know it’s been frustrating.”

Stewart said the two schools will look to reschedule the series but with the regular season winding down, it will be difficult to find a date that will work. Since this season features East and West divisions in Conference USA, there is a greater push to make sure teams play all opponents in their division.

“So the emphasis will be on us playing these next two series because they’re against East teams and North Texas I know the last week of the season they’re making up a series with UAB which plays into the West standings,” Stewart said.

The WKU currently the top team in the East (15-4, 8-2 C-USA), while North Texas sits at No. 1 in the West (12-6, 8-2 C-USA).

If WKU and North Texas are to reschedule, it would have to be in between the Hilltoppers and Lady Toppers series against Florida International and Old Dominion.

“Maybe we can play one game on a Tuesday,” Stewart said. “I don’t know if it will be able to work out or not. We just need to focus on what we can control.”

Despite the postponements, there is still WKU Athletics happening on The Hill this weekend. Volleyball hosts Charlotte in a two-game series beginning Sunday at noon. Hilltopper Baseball will try and play their three-game series against North Dakota State with a matchup on Sunday at 5 p.m. and a doubleheader on Monday at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.