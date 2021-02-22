Advertisement

American Red Cross hosting multiple blood drives to help after winter weather

Snow and ice outside the Heart of Texas American Red Cross
Snow and ice outside the Heart of Texas American Red Cross(KBTX)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBKO) - The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to donate after winter storms impacted blood and platelet donations.

The American Red Cross is hosting the following drives between now and March 15:

Campbellsville Baptist Temple, 1360 Old Hodgenville Road Campbellsville, KY 42718

  • 2/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Centenary United Methodist Church, 1441 Perryville Road Danville, KY 40422

  • 2/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Centre on Main, 425 South Main St. Leitchfield, KY 42754

  • 2/25/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

City Hall, 72 School Drive Loretto, KY 40037

  • 3/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Cub Run Community Center, 104 East Gap Hill Road Cub Run, KY 42729

  • 3/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Gravel Switch Community Center, 640 Gravel Switch Road Gravel Switch, KY 40328

  • 2/23/2021: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 104 Western Hills Drive Glasgow, KY 42141

  • 3/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse, 1214 S Green St. Glasgow, KY 42141

  • 3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Marion County Cooperative Extension Office, 416 Fairgrounds Road Lebanon, KY 40033

  • 3/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

River Lake Church, 2870 N. Jackson Hwy. Glasgow, KY 42141

  • 2/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Taylor County Homemakers, 1143 South Columbia Ave. Campbellsville, KY 42718

  • 3/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Walmart Super Center, 1801 Elizabethtown Road Leitchfield, KY 42754

  • 3/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coleton Parsley was in a nearly-fatal sledding accident in 2018.
BG family dealing with effects of sledding accident three years later
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
A Bowling Green man built a snow shark at his home in the Crossridge Subdivision in Bowling...
Bowling Green man builds ‘snow shark’ in yard
Bowling Green Police say a man has been stabbed at Bowling Green Towers a little before noon on...
UPDATE: Man stabbed at Bowling Green Towers
Bowling Green Fire Department writes, “6 personnel have deployed to Lawrence County Kentucky...
Bowling Green Fire Depart. assisting National Guard in Eastern Ky. power restoration efforts

Latest News

We've got rain this morning and chilly conditions relative to the 7 day, so get the extra large...
Starting the week with morning rain and mostly cloudy skies!
It seems like the Brent Spence Bridge has been closed forever, especially to the tens of...
Project to clean Brent Spence Bridge to begin in March
McKinney was arrested after a stolen vehicle was found at a residence on Plum Springs Road.
Warren County man arrested after vehicle theft at B&R Electrical
Good News: Bikini Snowman in the Snow
Good News: Bikini Snowman in the Snow