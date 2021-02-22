American Red Cross hosting multiple blood drives to help after winter weather

(WBKO) - The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to donate after winter storms impacted blood and platelet donations.

The American Red Cross is hosting the following drives between now and March 15:

Campbellsville Baptist Temple, 1360 Old Hodgenville Road Campbellsville, KY 42718

2/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Centenary United Methodist Church, 1441 Perryville Road Danville, KY 40422

2/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Centre on Main, 425 South Main St. Leitchfield, KY 42754

2/25/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

City Hall, 72 School Drive Loretto, KY 40037

3/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Cub Run Community Center, 104 East Gap Hill Road Cub Run, KY 42729

3/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Gravel Switch Community Center, 640 Gravel Switch Road Gravel Switch, KY 40328

2/23/2021: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 104 Western Hills Drive Glasgow, KY 42141

3/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse, 1214 S Green St. Glasgow, KY 42141

3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Marion County Cooperative Extension Office, 416 Fairgrounds Road Lebanon, KY 40033

3/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

River Lake Church, 2870 N. Jackson Hwy. Glasgow, KY 42141

2/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Taylor County Homemakers, 1143 South Columbia Ave. Campbellsville, KY 42718

3/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Walmart Super Center, 1801 Elizabethtown Road Leitchfield, KY 42754

3/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

