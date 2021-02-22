BG family dealing with effects of sledding accident three years later

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green family is sharing their story of a sledding accident that’s still affecting them three years later.

”What was supposed to be a fun filled snow day turned very tragic for us quickly, and we really saw worst case scenario and lived through it,” says Heather Parsley, Coleton’s mom.

In January of 2018, ten year old Coleton Parsley was out on a nearby farm sledding. His mother says. “there were several kids there of all ages. The had been sledding for--they’d already been there around three hours.

Coleton was in a snow tube being pulled by a four-wheeler. In an instant, his and his family’s lives changed forever.

“I got a call telling me I needed to get there as quick as I could, and it was only a few miles from the house, so I rushed down there and by the time I got there, Coleton was already in the ambulance,” Heather recalls.

Coleton was slung into a utility pole that struck his head, leaving external wounds and brain damage. Coleton doesn’t remember much of the tragic accident--just the feeling he had.

“It was scary. I kinda didn’t know where I was at. I was just scared.”

Just four days ago, a nine-year-old boy from Tennessee died in a sledding accident, nearly the same age Colton was. It’s something that hits home for the family.

“Our hearts go out to the families that have lost... I’ve heard of lots of accidents here and in Tennessee where kids were injured or died,” Heather says.

Three years and four surgeries later, Coleton’s come a long way--relearning how to walk, talk, eat, read and write.

“He’s had a long road with school but he’s doing fantastic,” Heather says assuredly.

Coleton says finally being able to play sports again has been an exciting step in his recovery.

