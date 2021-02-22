Advertisement

BG family dealing with effects of sledding accident three years later

Coleton Parsley was in a nearly-fatal sledding accident in 2018.
Coleton Parsley was in a nearly-fatal sledding accident in 2018.(none)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green family is sharing their story of a sledding accident that’s still affecting them three years later.

”What was supposed to be a fun filled snow day turned very tragic for us quickly, and we really saw worst case scenario and lived through it,” says Heather Parsley, Coleton’s mom.

In January of 2018, ten year old Coleton Parsley was out on a nearby farm sledding. His mother says. “there were several kids there of all ages. The had been sledding for--they’d already been there around three hours.

Coleton was in a snow tube being pulled by a four-wheeler. In an instant, his and his family’s lives changed forever.

“I got a call telling me I needed to get there as quick as I could, and it was only a few miles from the house, so I rushed down there and by the time I got there, Coleton was already in the ambulance,” Heather recalls.

Coleton was slung into a utility pole that struck his head, leaving external wounds and brain damage. Coleton doesn’t remember much of the tragic accident--just the feeling he had.

“It was scary. I kinda didn’t know where I was at. I was just scared.”

Just four days ago, a nine-year-old boy from Tennessee died in a sledding accident, nearly the same age Colton was. It’s something that hits home for the family.

“Our hearts go out to the families that have lost... I’ve heard of lots of accidents here and in Tennessee where kids were injured or died,” Heather says.

Three years and four surgeries later, Coleton’s come a long way--relearning how to walk, talk, eat, read and write.

“He’s had a long road with school but he’s doing fantastic,” Heather says assuredly.

Coleton says finally being able to play sports again has been an exciting step in his recovery.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police say a man has been stabbed at Bowling Green Towers a little before noon on...
UPDATE: Man stabbed at Bowling Green Towers
Jaronn Deramus, 24, was wanted by LMPD for charges of murder and robbery 1st degree in...
Man arrested in Bowling Green by U.S. Marshals Task Force in relation to Louisville murder
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Police Lights
KSP looking for missing Laurel County woman
Crews work throughout the week to clear roads in South Central Kentucky.
Most roads now clear, KYTC reflects on working through week of multiple winter storms

Latest News

Coleton Parsley plays basketball post accident.
Coleton Parsley plays basketball post accident.
Warren County Public Schools
Warren Co. Public Schools closed Monday, February 22
WKU student says filing as an independent helped her family save money.
College Students: Find out which filing status is right for you
Gov. Beshear announces some long-term care facilities are relaxing COVID-19 visitation...
Gov. Beshear: Some long-term care facilities relaxing visitation restrictions