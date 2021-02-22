Advertisement

Cooking with Brady at Boyce General Store

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Baking is a hobby that a lot of Americans have picked up during the 2020 quarantine.

Twelve-year-old Brady Golliher, the son of Warren County’s Pie Queen, is taking a chapter out of his mom’s book by learning and creating new recipes.

“I love baking, it makes me happy,” Golliher said.

Brady even started his own Instagram account for his recipes and short “cooking show.”

“Every Monday I do a different recipe with my mom and we call them Mondays with Momma,” said Golliher.

One recipe Brady demonstrated for 13 News was his banana cake. For the full recipe and demonstration, you can visit Brady’s recipes on Instagram.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coleton Parsley was in a nearly-fatal sledding accident in 2018.
BG family dealing with effects of sledding accident three years later
A Bowling Green man built a snow shark at his home in the Crossridge Subdivision in Bowling...
Bowling Green man builds ‘snow shark’ in yard
Warren County Public Schools
Warren Co. Public Schools closed Monday, February 22
Bowling Green Police say a man has been stabbed at Bowling Green Towers a little before noon on...
UPDATE: Man stabbed at Bowling Green Towers
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

Cooking with Brady at Boyce General Store
Cooking with Brady at Boyce General Store
Tracking an active rain pattern by the end of the week!
Clouds break away today to make way for more sunshine midweek!
African American Genealogy
African American Genealogy
Ralph Bennett, 81, of Hardyville was identified as the victim of the fire.
Hardyville man identified in fatal house fire