Cooking with Brady at Boyce General Store

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Baking is a hobby that a lot of Americans have picked up during the 2020 quarantine.

Twelve-year-old Brady Golliher, the son of Warren County’s Pie Queen, is taking a chapter out of his mom’s book by learning and creating new recipes.

“I love baking, it makes me happy,” Golliher said.

Brady even started his own Instagram account for his recipes and short “cooking show.”

“Every Monday I do a different recipe with my mom and we call them Mondays with Momma,” said Golliher.

One recipe Brady demonstrated for 13 News was his banana cake. For the full recipe and demonstration, you can visit Brady’s recipes on Instagram.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.