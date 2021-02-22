Advertisement

Hardyville man identified in fatal house fire

Ralph Bennett, 81, of Hardyville was identified as the victim of the fire.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARDYVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 3 Detectives are investigating a fatal house fire that happened over the weekend in Hart County.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Post 3 was notified of a house fire at 124 Hundred Acre Pond Road in Hardyville.

The Hardyville Fire Department found a deceased man in the home. Ralph Bennett, 81, of Hardyville was identified as the victim. Bennett was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hart County Coroner. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

