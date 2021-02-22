Local daycare workers excited to be moved up to vaccination phase 1B

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Child care providers are now a part of COVID-19 vaccination phase 1B.

”Let me start tonight by announcing that we are making a change in that we are moving childcare workers up to 1b, the priority group we are currently in,” Governor Andy Beshear said in his media briefing Monday, February 14.

Gov. Andy Beshear - Weather Update/Media Briefing 2.15.2020

Childcare providers join first responders, 70 and older, and k-12 personnel as a part of the current round of vaccination. Daycare workers say they’re thankful, but can’t help but wonder why now?

“I figured I would be included in the educational part because I’m providing--I’m teaching the kids at home also,” says Sonya Wimpee.

She’s been in childcare for 10 years--running her business out of her home in Rockfield. Wimpee’s in close contact with the kids on a daily basis. Fortunately, to this point, they’ve been lucky.

“Believe it or not, since march when the covid happened, none of my kids have gotten it and none of my parents have had the covid.”

Med Center Health contacted Wimpee last week to let her know she can get vaccinated this week on Wednesday. She says it’s a relief for herself and the parents, and she’s not alone in that sentiment

Another childcare worker, Linda Reed with Smart Start Academy, responds, “you know, I am excited because we’re here all the time with the kids... They have siblings in school and parents that work around--some of them even work around people who have covid.”

Reed also gets her vaccine Wednesday, though she registered months before, assuming she’d be with the rest of the educators. She says when she got the appointment notification, it was a weight off her shoulders.

“I am glad that we were included because, like I said, when schools shut down for covid over the summer, we were still open,” Reed explains.

The governor says the decision came from discussions with child care providers and updated CDC guidance.

If you’re a daycare worker or child care provider, you can schedule your vaccination with Med Center Health by phone or through text.

Just call the number 270-796-3200 or text the word SCHOOL to set up your appointment. You can find further instructions here.

