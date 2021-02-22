Advertisement

Panel takes no action on petitions against Gov. Beshear, AG Cameron

Weeks following their first decision not to impeach Governor Andy Beshear, the House Impeachment Committee met again Monday.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A legislative panel took no action Monday on impeachment petitions pending against Kentucky’s governor and attorney general.

The committee chairman, Rep. Jason Nemes, says the petitions were discussed during an executive session but the panel reached “no final resolution.” Nemes didn’t immediately schedule another meeting.

Two citizen’s petitions against Gov. Andy Beshear have been dismissed but another is pending stemming from his coronavirus-related orders.

Another petition calls for Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s impeachment.

That petition includes grand jurors who criticized his handling of the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s shooting death. Beshear and Cameron say the petitions against them are meritless.

