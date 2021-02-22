Advertisement

Project to clean Brent Spence Bridge to begin in March

It seems like the Brent Spence Bridge has been closed forever, especially to the tens of...
It seems like the Brent Spence Bridge has been closed forever, especially to the tens of thousands of people use it each day to cross the Ohio River.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a months long project to clean and paint the Brent Spence Bridge is set to begin in March.

Officials say the span connecting northern Kentucky and southern Ohio will remain open, but the project will require some lane and ramp closures.

It is slated to begin on March 1 and be completed by Nov. 15. The bridge carries Interstates 71 and 75 over the Ohio River and was last painted in 1991.

Lane closures will shift, but some ramps to the bridge will remain closed for the duration of the project. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes when possible.

