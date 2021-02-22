Starting the week with morning rain and mostly cloudy skies!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a seasonably warm Sunday with sunshine, we had rain move in that lingered into early Monday morning. Temperatures will be affected by this rain, but it will be short lived as we transition into a more seasonable weather pattern for south-central Kentucky!

We've got rain this morning and chilly conditions relative to the 7 day, so get the extra large cup of java to kick off the week! (WBKO)

A cold front is passing through the region Monday morning and is the culprit for the rain showers that moved through the overnight and early morning hours in south-central Kentucky. Fortunately, the rain will end shortly after sunrise but clouds will linger in the region for most of the day. Skies will clear up later in the day to become partly cloudy, but high temperatures will only reach the mid-to-lower 40s due to the clouds and cold front passage. Winds will be chilly out of the west between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Tonight as skies clear out temperatures will fall in the lower 30s under mostly clear skies - and winds will shift from the west to the southwest to bring in warmer air for the remainder of the week!

Tuesday will have abundant sunshine and could be the warmest day for some in the region as highs will go in the mid-to-upper 50s! Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, though mid-to-high level clouds will move in later in the day as stray showers are possible just before sunset as more rain moves through Wednesday night into the early morning hours of Thursday. Thursday during the day will be dry as skies clear out once again, but high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s with a chilly light north wind. Friday will then be the start of an active weather pattern that looks to deliver some rain chances for the end of the week through the weekend with the better chances of rain arriving on Sunday into early the following week. High temperatures in this period will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s, so we expect rain from these round of systems.

This pattern looks to continue for the first week of March with temperatures near or slightly above normal along with above normal moisture in the region with zonal (west to east motion of low and high pressure systems) flow with a fixed ridge of high pressure just off the Carolina coast in the Atlantic. This will limit any winter weather impacts for the time being, but as we gather more data and have our eyes set toward the spring season, we’ll keep you up-to-date on the latest conditions and forecast. Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: AM showers. Mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds. High 45. Low 32. Winds W at 11 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Warmer. High 57. Low 38. Winds SW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Stray PM showers possible. High 60. Low 33. Winds W at 11 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 74 (1922)

Record Low Today: 0 (1963)

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 31

Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Sunset: 5:33 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 36 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: 3

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 52

Yesterday’s Low: 20

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.85″ (-1.14″)

Yearly Precip: 5.87″ (-0.73″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

