Terrific for Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain moved out early Monday morning, allowing us to enjoy a NICE Monday afternoon filled with sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures. We’ll be even warmer Tuesday into Wednesday.

Sunshine continues Tuesday, with southwest winds sending readings into the upper 50s. We have a real shot at hitting 60 Wednesday despite a few more clouds moving in. A weak disturbance glides through the region Wednesday night with little more than some sprinkles or a light, passing shower.

By late week, we cool back down into the upper 40s to near 50 for highs Thursday and Friday. A more active pattern sets up late Friday into the weekend. One system brings a shower chance to South-Central KY to begin the weekend with another, more potent-looking system arriving late weekend. This one could bring a round of heavier rain our way Sunday into Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny. Warmer. High 57. Low 38. Winds SW-8

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. Slight chance of a shower late. High 60, Low 33, winds W-11

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 50, Low 28, winds NE-6

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 41

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 74 (1922)

Record Low: 0 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.16″

Monthly Precip: 2.01″ (-1.12″)

Yearly Precip: 6.03″ (-0.71″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 36 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: 3

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low

