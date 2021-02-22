Warren Co. Public Library explains struggles, resources for tracing African American genealogy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Researching one’s family ancestry and genealogy can be a long and arduous process, and it can become especially challenging for those of African American descent. During the time of slavery, many Black names were missing from registers of births, deaths or baptisms, and some graves may be unmarked.

There are resources out there that can help, as detailed in a recent article featured in SOKY Happenings.

Amy Wilk at Warren County Public Library addresses how to get some of your genealogy questions answered.

Read the SOKY Happenings article here.

