Advertisement

Warren Co. Public Library explains struggles, resources for tracing African American genealogy

By Laura Rogers
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Researching one’s family ancestry and genealogy can be a long and arduous process, and it can become especially challenging for those of African American descent. During the time of slavery, many Black names were missing from registers of births, deaths or baptisms, and some graves may be unmarked.

There are resources out there that can help, as detailed in a recent article featured in SOKY Happenings.

Amy Wilk at Warren County Public Library addresses how to get some of your genealogy questions answered.

Read the SOKY Happenings article here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coleton Parsley was in a nearly-fatal sledding accident in 2018.
BG family dealing with effects of sledding accident three years later
A Bowling Green man built a snow shark at his home in the Crossridge Subdivision in Bowling...
Bowling Green man builds ‘snow shark’ in yard
Warren County Public Schools
Warren Co. Public Schools closed Monday, February 22
Bowling Green Police say a man has been stabbed at Bowling Green Towers a little before noon on...
UPDATE: Man stabbed at Bowling Green Towers
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

Rays, Hot Rods announce 2021 coaching staff led by Jeff Smith
Cooking with Brady at Boyce General Store
Cooking with Brady at Boyce General Store
Tracking an active rain pattern by the end of the week!
Clouds break away today to make way for more sunshine midweek!
African American Genealogy
African American Genealogy