Warren Co. Public Schools closed Monday, February 22
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools has announced that they will be closed on Monday, February 22 due to icy conditions.
WCPS released the following statement:
“Due to icy conditions in several areas across Warren County, WCPS will be closed for in-person instruction tomorrow Monday, February 22. All students will participate in Distance Learning. Students, be on the lookout for communication from your teachers.”
