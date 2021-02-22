Warren Co. Public Schools closed Monday, February 22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools has announced that they will be closed on Monday, February 22 due to icy conditions.

WCPS released the following statement:

“Due to icy conditions in several areas across Warren County, WCPS will be closed for in-person instruction tomorrow Monday, February 22. All students will participate in Distance Learning. Students, be on the lookout for communication from your teachers.”

