Warren Co. Public Schools closed Monday, February 22

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools has announced that they will be closed on Monday, February 22 due to icy conditions.

WCPS released the following statement:

“Due to icy conditions in several areas across Warren County, WCPS will be closed for in-person instruction tomorrow Monday, February 22. All students will participate in Distance Learning. Students, be on the lookout for communication from your teachers.”

Posted by Warren County Public Schools on Sunday, February 21, 2021

