Warren County man arrested after vehicle theft at B&R Electrical

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Bowling Green man on Plum Springs Road, after a vehicle was stolen from B&R Electrical Friday morning.

The vehicle found on Plum Spring Roads was registered to B&R Electrical on Kelly Road where there was damage to the fence behind the building.

Justin McKinney, 18, was identified through video footage from the business. He was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

McKinney is charged with auto theft and criminal mischief charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

