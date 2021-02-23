Advertisement

Area schools awarded $1,350 each from Arts for All Kentucky

Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBKO) - Schools across Kentucky have been approved to receive $1,350 for inclusive arts programs from Arts for Fall Kentucky.

The funding will support projects that utilizes dance, drama, music, storytelling or visual art with an Arts for All Kentucky-approved teaching artist.

Below is the full list of Kentucky schools awarded the funds:

  • Lewis County Central Elementary
  • Bristow Elementary
  • Jackson County Elementary
  • Murray Elementary
  • Russellville High School
  • Cumberland County Elementary
  • Cumberland County Middle School
  • Rineyville Elementary
  • Olmstead Elementary
  • Valley High School
  • Jennings Creek Elementary
  • Foley Middle School
  • Mt. Vernon Elementary
  • Warren Elementary
  • Potter Gray Elementary
  • Dishman-McGinnis Elementary
  • TC Cherry Elementary

