Area schools awarded $1,350 each from Arts for All Kentucky
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBKO) - Schools across Kentucky have been approved to receive $1,350 for inclusive arts programs from Arts for Fall Kentucky.
The funding will support projects that utilizes dance, drama, music, storytelling or visual art with an Arts for All Kentucky-approved teaching artist.
Below is the full list of Kentucky schools awarded the funds:
- Lewis County Central Elementary
- Bristow Elementary
- Jackson County Elementary
- Murray Elementary
- Russellville High School
- Cumberland County Elementary
- Cumberland County Middle School
- Rineyville Elementary
- Olmstead Elementary
- Valley High School
- Jennings Creek Elementary
- Foley Middle School
- Mt. Vernon Elementary
- Warren Elementary
- Potter Gray Elementary
- Dishman-McGinnis Elementary
- TC Cherry Elementary
