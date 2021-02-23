Area schools awarded $1,350 each from Arts for All Kentucky

(WBKO) - Schools across Kentucky have been approved to receive $1,350 for inclusive arts programs from Arts for Fall Kentucky.

The funding will support projects that utilizes dance, drama, music, storytelling or visual art with an Arts for All Kentucky-approved teaching artist.

Below is the full list of Kentucky schools awarded the funds:

Lewis County Central Elementary

Bristow Elementary

Jackson County Elementary

Murray Elementary

Russellville High School

Cumberland County Elementary

Cumberland County Middle School

Rineyville Elementary

Olmstead Elementary

Valley High School

Jennings Creek Elementary

Foley Middle School

Mt. Vernon Elementary

Warren Elementary

Potter Gray Elementary

Dishman-McGinnis Elementary

TC Cherry Elementary

