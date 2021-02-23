Blue Cotton sells “Texas Forever” shirt to help with relief efforts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Blue Cotton is working to help Texans recover from a devastating winter storm. They’re selling a “Texas Forever” shirt with a portion of the proceeds going to the American Red Cross to benefit the people of Texas.

The t-shirt costs $29 and Blue Cotton is hoping when you wear the shirt you’ll feel a sense of pride that you lent a helping hand.

You can find a link to the website here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.