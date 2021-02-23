Advertisement

Bowling Green Micro Pantry

The Bowling Green Micro Pantry is open 24/7 to anyone in need
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Food insecurity, a big issue especially as many lost their jobs last year to covid-19.

As a way to help with this issue started the BG micro pantry, a renovated newspaper box that holds various items from cans of food to boxes of food.

“There are items at the bottom and items at the top,” said Brooklyn Lile.

The old newspaper box is painted in all bright yellow, making it easy to find.

“So far there are no other newspaper boxes that are yellow in Bowling Green and we wanted it to stand out.” said Lile.

The pantry is accessible 24/7 to anyone in need and is located at 958 Collette avenue in Bowling Green.

If you would like to donate to the micro pantry you can find their donation list on the Bowling Green micro pantry Instagram.

