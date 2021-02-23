Advertisement

Bowling Green ‘Warming Tree’ season ending soon

The permit for the ‘Warming Tree’ for this winter season expires on March 15.
The permit for the 'Warming Tree' for this winter season expires on March 15.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A Bowling Green community tradition of a ‘Warming Tree’, is providing coats, gloves, and more to those who need them most.

“My grandmother started the warming tree in 2017. The ‘Warming Tree’ is for anybody who needs coats or food can come and get it off the tree with no judgment. It is mainly just about love and warming people’s hearts-- warming their body with coats and food for their stomach,” said Kimber Doyle, volunteer.

Kimber Doyle took over the warming tree responsibility for her grandmother this year.

“My grandmother had to step away from it when my grandfather had lung cancer. So it is important for me to help the community because she started it and I want to make sure that this can be around as long as it possibly can,” Doyle added.

The permit for the ‘Warming Tree’ for this winter season expires on March 15. Until then you can visit the tree the closest to the Walking Bridge in Bowling Green to hang up your donations.

