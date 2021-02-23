Advertisement

Feed the Force to support Crime Stoppers, local law enforcement

By Laura Rogers
Feb. 23, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Every year Crime Stoppers hosts its Eye Opener Breakfast at Sloan Convention Center as a fundraiser for the program that brings together the public, the media and the police in the fight against crime. They are changing it up this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Feed the Force is Wednesday, March 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at SOKY Marketplace.

The event will include food trucks and area restaurants like Lost River Pizza Co., JD’s Mobile Kitchen & Bakery and Cotton BBQ. Tickets are $10. Lunch will be provided for law enforcement and Crime Stoppers sponsors.

Crime Stoppers is a community program that allows people to provide anonymous information about criminal activity. It’s managed by a non-profit group with the help of a police coordinator. It relies on cooperation between the police, the media and the community to provide a flow of information about crime and criminals. South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers has paid out more than $135,000 in rewards for tips.

