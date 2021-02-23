Glasgow Drug Arrest

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police conducted a traffic stop on the South Public Square that resulted in one person being arrested on drug charges last Saturday February 20, 2021.

After performing field sobriety tests, officers determined that Charolette Woodcock was impaired. They say they also found Methamphetamine in her car. Woodcock was arrested and charged with Failure To Illuminate Head Lamps, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol/Substance 2nd Offense (Aggravated Circumstances), Failure To Or Improper Signal, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine).

The arrest was made by Officer Hunter Carroll.

