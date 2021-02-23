Advertisement

Glasgow Home Break-in

Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police responded to North Jackson Highway in reference to a Burglary complaint last Saturday February 20, 2021.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the homeowner, and confirmed that Nathan Horn had shown up at the residence, where he kicked in the front door and made his way into the home.

Horn was arrested, charged with Burglary 2nd, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

The arrest was made by Officer Mason Wethington, assisted by Officer John Warnock and Sgt. Michael Burgan.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coleton Parsley was in a nearly-fatal sledding accident in 2018.
BG family dealing with effects of sledding accident three years later
Ralph Bennett, 81, of Hardyville was identified as the victim of the fire.
Hardyville man identified in fatal house fire
A Bowling Green man built a snow shark at his home in the Crossridge Subdivision in Bowling...
Bowling Green man builds ‘snow shark’ in yard
Warren County Public Schools
Warren Co. Public Schools closed Monday, February 22
Bowling Green Police say a man has been stabbed at Bowling Green Towers a little before noon on...
UPDATE: Man stabbed at Bowling Green Towers

Latest News

Charolette Woodcock
Glasgow Drug Arrest
Kentucky to go alcohol sales
Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent
Weeks following their first decision not to impeach Governor Andy Beshear, the House...
Panel takes no action on petitions against Gov. Beshear, AG Cameron
Childcare providers join first responders, 70 And older and k-12 personnel as a part of the...
Local daycare workers excited to be moved up to vaccination phase 1B