Glasgow Home Break-in

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police responded to North Jackson Highway in reference to a Burglary complaint last Saturday February 20, 2021.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the homeowner, and confirmed that Nathan Horn had shown up at the residence, where he kicked in the front door and made his way into the home.

Horn was arrested, charged with Burglary 2nd, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

The arrest was made by Officer Mason Wethington, assisted by Officer John Warnock and Sgt. Michael Burgan.

