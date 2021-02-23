Glasgow man arrested after foot pursuit and burglary complaint

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is behind bars after a burglary complaint on Clark Street in Glasgow on February 20.

Glasgow Police arrived to the residence and confirmed there had been damage to the front door and that someone had entered but was already gone from the scene.

Officers identified Quentin Theo Ellis of Glasgow after a short foot pursuit.

Ellis was arrested and charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot), Resisting Arrest, and Public Intoxication-Control Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

