Advertisement

Glasgow man arrested after foot pursuit and burglary complaint

Glasgow man arrested on burglary charges
Glasgow man arrested on burglary charges(Barren County Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is behind bars after a burglary complaint on Clark Street in Glasgow on February 20.

Glasgow Police arrived to the residence and confirmed there had been damage to the front door and that someone had entered but was already gone from the scene.

Officers identified Quentin Theo Ellis of Glasgow after a short foot pursuit.

Ellis was arrested and charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot), Resisting Arrest, and Public Intoxication-Control Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Bennett, 81, of Hardyville was identified as the victim of the fire.
Hardyville man identified in fatal house fire
Coleton Parsley was in a nearly-fatal sledding accident in 2018.
BG family dealing with effects of sledding accident three years later
Kentucky Coronavirus
Regional vaccination centers move to Phase 1C March 1
Nathan Horn
Man arrested after house break-in
Charolette Woodcock
Glasgow woman arrested after officers reportedly discover meth

Latest News

While you're scrolling through Facebook on this warm Tuesday, give us a like - WBKO First Alert...
Sunny and warm makes for a terrific Tuesday!
Schools Announce Plan to Invite all Students Back to the Classroom
Schools Announce Plan to Invite all Students Back to the Classroom
Kentucky to Begin Phase 1C a Regional Vaccine Centers March 1
Kentucky to Begin Phase 1C a Regional Vaccine Centers March 1
Kaley Live Shot: BG Micro Pantry
Kaley Live Shot: BG Micro Pantry