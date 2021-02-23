Advertisement

Governor Beshear signs bill to preserve historical horse racing

Governor Beshear signs bill to preserve historical horse racing
Governor Beshear signs bill to preserve historical horse racing(kaley skaggs)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s governor has signed legislation aimed at securing the legality of betting on historical racing machines.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that the measure protects the state’s thoroughbred industry. But he says more work remains to enact “a more fair and equitable tax structure.”

His comments reflect calls by some lawmakers for a higher tax rate on historical racing operations.

The slots-style historical racing machines allow people to bet on randomly generated, past horse races.

The venture has become a lucrative revenue source for the state’s racetracks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Bennett, 81, of Hardyville was identified as the victim of the fire.
Hardyville man identified in fatal house fire
Coleton Parsley was in a nearly-fatal sledding accident in 2018.
BG family dealing with effects of sledding accident three years later
Charolette Woodcock
Glasgow woman arrested after officers reportedly discover meth
Kentucky Coronavirus
Regional vaccination centers move to Phase 1C March 1
Nathan Horn
Man arrested after house break-in

Latest News

Texas Forever shirt by Blue Cotton
Blue Cotton sells “Texas Forever” shirt to help with relief efforts
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear issues executive order involving schools
The permit for the ‘Warming Tree’ for this winter season expires on March 15.
Bowling Green ‘Warming Tree’ season ending soon
The accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Semi-truck crashes into Barren County house