Advertisement

In Rush Limbaugh’s home state, a flap over lowering flags

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn watches during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Even in death, the conservative radio broadcaster Rush Limbaugh is proving to be a divisive figure, as partisans in his home state of Florida debate over whether to lower flags in his honor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called Limbaugh a “legend” and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff as a show of respect after the longtime broadcaster died Wednesday of cancer.

But Democrats are objecting. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Monday she is not abiding by the Republican governor’s orders.

Fried is the only statewide Democratic officeholder and is weighing a bid to challenge DeSantis for the governor’s mansion next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coleton Parsley was in a nearly-fatal sledding accident in 2018.
BG family dealing with effects of sledding accident three years later
Ralph Bennett, 81, of Hardyville was identified as the victim of the fire.
Hardyville man identified in fatal house fire
A Bowling Green man built a snow shark at his home in the Crossridge Subdivision in Bowling...
Bowling Green man builds ‘snow shark’ in yard
Warren County Public Schools
Warren Co. Public Schools closed Monday, February 22
Bowling Green Police say a man has been stabbed at Bowling Green Towers a little before noon on...
UPDATE: Man stabbed at Bowling Green Towers

Latest News

Meth Arrest graphic
Two arrested after felony drug possession in Edmonson County
An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police...
City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars
Biden honors 500K+ killed by COVID
Biden honors 500K+ killed by COVID