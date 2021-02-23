Advertisement

Jacobsen named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week

The WKU Hilltoppers take on the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sunday October 6, 2019 at the WKU...
The WKU Hilltoppers take on the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sunday October 6, 2019 at the WKU Soccer Complex in Bowling Green, KY(Evan Brown/WKU Athletics | Evan Brown/WKU Athletics)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Soccer senior defender Avery Jacobsen was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon.

Jacobsen led the WKU defense to a 4-0 shutout win at Southern Illinois on Saturday. The Lady Toppers held the Salukis to only nine shots, four on goal, and no corner kicks in the match.

The senior recorded her first point of the season on an assist in the 23rd minute on Ambere Barnett’s goal.

This is Jacobsen’s second C-USA Defensive Player of the Week award of her career. The Las Vegas native previously won the award on Aug. 26, 2019.

Jacobsen and the Lady Toppers kick off conference play on Friday at Middle Tennessee. The match is set for a 7 p.m. start.

