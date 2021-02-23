Advertisement

Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent

Kentucky to go alcohol sales
Kentucky to go alcohol sales(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced legislation allowing to-go alcohol sales to become a permanent fixture for restaurants to help offset coronavirus-related losses.

The Senate passed the measure on a 28-7 vote Monday. The bill now goes to the House.

The proposal would allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol, including cocktails, in sealed containers for delivery and to-go orders as part of a meal purchase.

Early in the pandemic, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order allowing alcohol to-go sales to help cushion the financial blow from coronavirus-related restrictions. The bill would make that accommodation permanent.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coleton Parsley was in a nearly-fatal sledding accident in 2018.
BG family dealing with effects of sledding accident three years later
Ralph Bennett, 81, of Hardyville was identified as the victim of the fire.
Hardyville man identified in fatal house fire
A Bowling Green man built a snow shark at his home in the Crossridge Subdivision in Bowling...
Bowling Green man builds ‘snow shark’ in yard
Warren County Public Schools
Warren Co. Public Schools closed Monday, February 22
Bowling Green Police say a man has been stabbed at Bowling Green Towers a little before noon on...
UPDATE: Man stabbed at Bowling Green Towers

Latest News

Weeks following their first decision not to impeach Governor Andy Beshear, the House...
Panel takes no action on petitions against Gov. Beshear, AG Cameron
Childcare providers join first responders, 70 And older and k-12 personnel as a part of the...
Local daycare workers excited to be moved up to vaccination phase 1B
Officials warn adults, children to steer clear of frozen ponds.
Rescue officials warn about frozen ponds thawing, watch children around them
Kentucky Coronavirus
Regional vaccination centers move to Phase 1C March 1