Matthews and Dieudonne earn weekly C-USA Honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Volleyball’s Lauren Matthews and Nadia Dieudonne have been named the Conference USA Offensive Player and Setter of the Week, respectively, the league office announced Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers have now seen three different players account for five accolades so far this season, including a trio of Setter of the Week honors earned by Dieudonne.

This week’s awards come after WKU Volleyball secured the best-undefeated start in program history at 9-0 following back-to-back sweeps of Charlotte on Sunday and Monday. With those six straight sets, WKU has now won its last 22 sets of action and has swept eight of its nine matches this season.

Matthews delivered an exceptional weekend series against Charlotte. After what most would consider a “great” Sunday performance of 14 kills, a .400 hitting clip and four blocks, Matthews was less than satisfied and found a new level on Monday. The junior connected for kills on 23 of her first 24 swings of the match and deep into the third set was on pace to break the NCAA single-match record of .950 for 20 or more attempts. She finished with a career-high 25 kills in the three-set sweep of Charlotte for an average of 8.33 kills per set which went up to 9.00 points per set when factoring in her trio of blocks. Matthews’ .828 hitting percentage in Monday’s match is the second-best percentage of hitters with at least 20 attempts in all of NCAA Volleyball this season. More impressively, Matthews’ 25 kills are the most in a three-set match across the entire country this season.

Matthews averaged 6.50 kills/set, 1.17 blocks/set, 0.17 digs/set for an outrageous 7.42 points/set and .630 hitting percentage as WKU improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in Conference USA play.

WKU senior setter Dieudonne was exceptional in WKU’s pair of sweeps over C-USA East’s second-place team, Charlotte. The offensive facilitator led WKU to a collective .420 hitting percentage including a season-best .483 rate in Monday’s sweep of the 49ers following Sunday’s mark of .356. She racked up 73 assists across the six sets of action for 12.17 helpers per set. She tallied 34 assists in Sunday’s win over Charlotte to go along with five digs, two blocks, two kills and a perfect serving rate. Monday’s match saw Dieudonne record 39 assists with an astounding 55.7% of her sets going down for kills by her teammates. Across the two wins, 51 percent of Dieudonne’s sets found the floor for kills.

On Monday, Dieudonne set Lauren Matthews’ career match of 25 kills on 29 swings for a .828 hitting percentage.

Dieudonne averaged 12.17 assists/set to go along with 1.17 digs/set, 0.67 blocks/set and 0.33 kills/set. The Louisville, Ky., native now owns seven C-USA Setter of the Week laurels across her two seasons as a Hilltopper.

WKU VOLLEYBALL C-USA WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS

1/26 – Paige Briggs – Offensive Player of the Week

1/26 – Nadia Dieudonne – Setter of the Week

2/2 – Nadia Dieudonne – Setter of the Week

2/23 – Lauren Matthews – Offensive Player of the Week

2/23 – Nadia Dieudonne – Setter of the Week

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.