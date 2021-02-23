Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic accepting reservations for Phase 1C on March 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beginning Monday, March 1, the Med Center Health COVID Vaccine Clinic will begin accepting vaccination appointment requests for individuals who qualify as phase 1C.

Following guidance from the Governor and the Kentucky Department of Public Health to vaccinate those most vulnerable populations first, priority will be given to those who are age 60 and up, as well as those from phases 1A and 1B who have not yet been vaccinated.

“What that will do is that will include anybody who’s 60 and older. But it will also include the people that are over 70 that maybe have not yet gotten vaccinated. The reason for that is that is really one of our most vulnerable groups because if you look nationwide at where have we seen the biggest impact for hospitalizations and deaths, it’s been in people that have been over 60. So we definitely want to make sure that we get those folks in as early as possible because they are really a priority,” said Melinda Joyce, Med Center Health.

Instructions for individuals from 1A, 1B, and those who are ages 60+:

Healthcare workers should text SHOT to (270) 796-3200

K-12; childcare personnel should text SCHOOL to (270) 796-3200

Ages 60+ should text SENIOR to (270) 796-3200

Other individuals in phase 1C, should text COVID to (270) 796-4400 to be added to a waiting list for future scheduling. To determine if you qualify under phase 1C, please visit https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.

Med Center Health is also working on creating a website to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations that will launch sometime in March.

If you are signing up for a COVID-19 vaccination please remember to text the number provided for your group once. If you text the number multiple times it will reset your place in line.

