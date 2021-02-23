Advertisement

More Warmth for Wednesday!

Slim Shot for a Shower Toward Wednesday Evening
By Shane Holinde
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was nothing shy of TERRIFIC!! Wall-to-wall sunshine dominated, with our warmest daytime readings since New Year’s Day! We stay warm into Wednesday, but clouds will increase as a weak weathermaker heads our way.

A cold front dives into the region Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it breezy conditions along with a chance for a few scattered, light showers. The best chance for rain comes late afternoon into early Wednesday evening. Expect another unseasonably warm day, with highs reaching the low to mid 60s! Cooler air follows for Wednesday night under partly cloudy skies.

The rest of the work week features temperatures more typical for late February. Thursday is dry with highs around 50. Expect Friday’s daytime readings to also top out around 50 degrees, but clouds will increase as our weather pattern amps up. A few showers are possible late Friday as one system skirts by to our south.

The weekend into early next week holds several shots at rain. One system moves out Saturday morning, with another one rolling in for Sunday into Monday morning. The late-weekend weathermaker may bring heavy rain to the region. Shower chances continue into Tuesday with highs in the 50s. Overnights will be unseasonably mild.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. Slight chance of a shower late. High 63, Low 31, winds SW-16

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. High 50, Low 30, winds NE-6

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, few showers possible. High 50, Low 40, winds E-8

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 63

Today’s Low: 39

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 79 (1982)

Record Low: 4 (1929)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.01″ (-1.27″)

Yearly Precip: 6.03″ (-0.86″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 13)

UV Index: 3

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

