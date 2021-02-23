Advertisement

Phoenix Rising hosting in person and virtual St Pat’s Dash

Phoenix Rising and Anytime Fitness are coordinating an in person and virtual 5k run/walk
Phoenix Rising and Anytime Fitness are coordinating an in person and virtual 5k run/walk
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Phoenix Rising has announced that their St. Pat’s Dash for 2021 will be in-person and virtual.

The last day to register and get a t-shirt in the pre-race packet is Thursday.

The in-person race will be at Kereiakes Park.

You can register at: https://phoenixrisingky.org/

Our race is LIVE and IN PERSON!!! See the t-shirt design and Covid guidelines! Last day to register to guarantee a...

Posted by Phoenix Rising on Saturday, February 20, 2021

They are inviting the community to participate in their annual 5k walk/run in support of Phoenix Rising’s vision of creating a community that guides juvenile sex trafficking survivors on a journey of healing.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in place such as masks and social distancing for the in-person race on March 13.

The virtual race can be run remotely and completed any time on or before March 13.

You can submit your virtual results via email at phoenixrisingky@gmail.com.

