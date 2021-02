BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - No injuries were reported after a semi-truck crashed into a Barren County home Tuesday morning.

According to a neighbor, no one was home when the accident happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 87 at the corner of Tracy Road.

At this time, the sheriff’s office has not released what happened leading up to the crash.

Semi truck crashed into a house in Barren Co. around 10 this morning. The second picture is the current scene on HWY 87 at the corner of Tracy Road. No injuries reporter. A neighbor says no one was home during the time. It appears the truck lost control around the curve @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/38ryykjgdT — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) February 23, 2021

