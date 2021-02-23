Simpson County Schools Superintendent talks in-person classes and safety measures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County School District says all K-12 students will transition to full in-person instruction, for four days a week.

Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser says, “we have, most of our staff will have finished their second vaccination last week, so that gives us two weeks to get prepared for reopening. On March the eighth, we will bring all students back in person that choose to come Monday through Thursday, and Friday will be a virtual day for all students.”

Schlosser adds the virtual option will still be available for those who think it works best for them and wish to continue on that path.

“I just want parents and students to know that we’re doing everything we possibly can in order to make this as safe as we possibly can.”

Schlosser also spoke on the safety measures they’ve taken to ensure everyone can be comfortable when returning to classes in person.

“But we have bought, we have bought classroom dividers, for all of our desks, in K through five, and then we have them for middle school and high school as well, where needed. We’ve also purchased an air filtration system, with the CDC recommended HEPA filters in those, we bought one for every classroom in our entire district, to help with the filtration of the air, within the classrooms.”

The superintendent says the plan to keep everyone socially distanced during lunch in the building is still a work in progress.

“Our plan is to be able to try to keep them six feet apart while they eat, you know, we’re still working on that, you know, we’ll use every space available in all of our buildings, during lunch to work to make sure that we are keeping everyone spaced out.”

Schlosser says he understands there will be concerns from parents and staff but adds that everyone is excited to have kids back in school, “our staff is there, they’re ready for kids to be back in the building, being able to learn and move through the school year.”

Masks will still be required, cleaning and hand washing will also be enforced.

They ask that if you want to make a change in your child’s placement to contact your school by Friday, February 26, 2021.

For more information on the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies, click here to read the message from the superintendent.

