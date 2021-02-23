Advertisement

SKY FAME trains skilled workers for manufacturing careers

By Laura Rogers
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A program offered through SKYCTC helps train skilled workers for good-paying jobs, while they also earn a college degree with the potential to graduate with zero student debt.

The Southcentral Kentucky Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (SKY FAME) is a partnership of regional manufacturers whose purpose is to implement a work-and-learn style program that will create a pipeline of highly skilled workers. They partner with local educational institutions to offer the Advanced Manufacturing Technician Program (AMT).

Kelcie Richart, Campus Director at SKYCTC Franklin-Simpson Center, said, “We are going on six years of success with producing world-class maintenance technicians for our Southcentral KY region.”

A virtual recruitment event will take place February 25 to offer information to parents, students, veterans, high school college/career coaches, and community members who are interested in learning about this opportunity. Students should RSVP for the event here.

