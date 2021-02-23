South Green Elementary in Glasgow unveils new building

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Good news for children in Glasgow.

South Green Elementary School will soon have a new building.

The principal, Bobbi Sue Holmes says one of the unique things about this new building will be that it won’t have traditional corridors.

She says everything in the building will be a pathway to finding the students’ gifts.

She says when students are transitioning from one place to another they’ll be engaged in learning all day long.

EXCITING NEWS! Our new South Green Elementary School is becoming our reality!!! CHECK! IT! OUT! 🤩 Be sure you click on the link to view. 🐾 https://t.co/PHXEa2yPNL 💙 🌍#findingourgift #SGEworldchangers #ChangingtheWorldOneGiftataTime #growingandlearningtogether pic.twitter.com/365yhpX1UH — South Green El (@SGreenHolmes) February 21, 2021

“There’s hope there is so much hope and excitement around this. Not only is it going to be great but we’re going to thrive. It’s going to be awesome, our kids deserve it, our staff is pumped our parents they found out about it over the weekend. They are excited. You know, it’s a Wonderful, wonderful thing for our community, and definitely something we can all look forward to,” says Holmes.

There is no timeline yet as to when the new building will officially open to students and staff.

