Advertisement

South Green Elementary in Glasgow unveils new building

By Ana Medina
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Good news for children in Glasgow.

South Green Elementary School will soon have a new building.

The principal, Bobbi Sue Holmes says one of the unique things about this new building will be that it won’t have traditional corridors.

She says everything in the building will be a pathway to finding the students’ gifts.

She says when students are transitioning from one place to another they’ll be engaged in learning all day long.

“There’s hope there is so much hope and excitement around this. Not only is it going to be great but we’re going to thrive. It’s going to be awesome, our kids deserve it, our staff is pumped our parents they found out about it over the weekend. They are excited. You know, it’s a Wonderful, wonderful thing for our community, and definitely something we can all look forward to,” says Holmes.

There is no timeline yet as to when the new building will officially open to students and staff.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coleton Parsley was in a nearly-fatal sledding accident in 2018.
BG family dealing with effects of sledding accident three years later
Ralph Bennett, 81, of Hardyville was identified as the victim of the fire.
Hardyville man identified in fatal house fire
A Bowling Green man built a snow shark at his home in the Crossridge Subdivision in Bowling...
Bowling Green man builds ‘snow shark’ in yard
Warren County Public Schools
Warren Co. Public Schools closed Monday, February 22
Bowling Green Police say a man has been stabbed at Bowling Green Towers a little before noon on...
UPDATE: Man stabbed at Bowling Green Towers

Latest News

Simpson County Schools to start in-person classes March 8th
Simpson County Schools Superintendent talks in-person classes and safety measures
Butler County High School
Butler Co. students get option to return in-person 4 days a week starting March 15
Kentucky to go alcohol sales
Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent
Weeks following their first decision not to impeach Governor Andy Beshear, the House...
Panel takes no action on petitions against Gov. Beshear, AG Cameron