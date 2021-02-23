Advertisement

Sullivan earns C-USA Hitter of the Week Honors

WKU Hilltopper softball redshirt sophomore Kennedy Sullivan earned Conference USA Hitter of the...
WKU Hilltopper softball redshirt sophomore Kennedy Sullivan earned Conference USA Hitter of the Week honors after a standout performance at the plate at the Chattanooga Challenge.(WKU Athletics)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Tx. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Hilltopper Softball redshirt sophomore Kennedy Sullivan earned Conference USA Hitter of the Week honors after a standout performance at the plate at the Chattanooga Challenge, the league announced Monday.

Sullivan delivered a trio of home runs, 11 RBI, eight hits, and six runs on a .471 batting average in WKU’s opening weekend. With the help of Sullivan, the Hilltoppers made a 4-1 start on the 2021 season.

The Georgetown, Ky., native recorded a three-hit, four-RBI outing in the Tops’ first win over Indiana State before improving that mark the following day with four hits and five RBI.

On the weekend, Sullivan racked up a .550 on-base percentage and a slugging rate of 1.000. She also made three appearances in the circle pitching for the Red and White.

Sullivan has earned weekly conference awards two other times in her career. She was named Hitter of the Week during the shortened 2020 campaign and earned a Pitcher of the Week honor during her debut season in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coleton Parsley was in a nearly-fatal sledding accident in 2018.
BG family dealing with effects of sledding accident three years later
Ralph Bennett, 81, of Hardyville was identified as the victim of the fire.
Hardyville man identified in fatal house fire
A Bowling Green man built a snow shark at his home in the Crossridge Subdivision in Bowling...
Bowling Green man builds ‘snow shark’ in yard
Warren County Public Schools
Warren Co. Public Schools closed Monday, February 22
Bowling Green Police say a man has been stabbed at Bowling Green Towers a little before noon on...
UPDATE: Man stabbed at Bowling Green Towers

Latest News

Rays, Hot Rods announce 2021 coaching staff led by Jeff Smith
Hilltoppers Sweep Charlotte as Hudson Wins 650th Career Match
Hilltoppers Sweep Charlotte as Hudson Wins 650th Career Match
WKU Hilltoppers Katie Gardner (5)
Hilltoppers go 4-1 at Chattanooga Challenge with 15-6 win on Sunday
Marshall at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 15, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY
Hilltoppers add road game at #6/5 Houston on Thursday; FIU series altered