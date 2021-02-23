Sullivan earns C-USA Hitter of the Week Honors

DALLAS, Tx. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Hilltopper Softball redshirt sophomore Kennedy Sullivan earned Conference USA Hitter of the Week honors after a standout performance at the plate at the Chattanooga Challenge, the league announced Monday.

Sullivan delivered a trio of home runs, 11 RBI, eight hits, and six runs on a .471 batting average in WKU’s opening weekend. With the help of Sullivan, the Hilltoppers made a 4-1 start on the 2021 season.

The Georgetown, Ky., native recorded a three-hit, four-RBI outing in the Tops’ first win over Indiana State before improving that mark the following day with four hits and five RBI.

On the weekend, Sullivan racked up a .550 on-base percentage and a slugging rate of 1.000. She also made three appearances in the circle pitching for the Red and White.

Sullivan has earned weekly conference awards two other times in her career. She was named Hitter of the Week during the shortened 2020 campaign and earned a Pitcher of the Week honor during her debut season in 2019.

