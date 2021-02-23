Sunny and warm makes for a terrific Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you thought Monday was warm, strap in because the next couple of days will be very warm with abundant sunshine!

Tuesday will have abundant sunshine and could be the warmest day for some in the region as highs will go in the mid-to-upper 50s and low 60s! Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, though mid-to-high level clouds will move in later in the day as stray showers are possible just before sunset as more rain moves through Wednesday night into the early morning hours of Thursday. Thursday during the day will be dry as skies clear out once again, but high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s with a chilly light north wind. Friday will then be the start of an active weather pattern that looks to deliver some rain chances for the end of the week through the weekend with the better chances of rain arriving on Saturday night and Sunday. High temperatures in this period will range from the upper 40s on Friday to the mid-to-upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday, so we expect precipitation in the form of rain from the round of systems. Some of the rain could be moderate to heavy, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on water levels in streams, creeks and rivers over the next week or so as some could rise enough to cause some minor impacts.

This pattern looks to continue for the first week of March with temperatures near or slightly above normal along with above normal moisture in the region with zonal (west to east motion of low and high pressure systems) flow with a fixed ridge of high pressure just off the Carolina coast in the Atlantic. This will limit any winter weather impacts for the time being, but as we gather more data and have our eyes set toward the spring season, we’ll keep you up-to-date on the latest conditions and forecast. Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny. Warmer. High 60. Low 41. Winds SW at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing. Breezy and warm. Stray PM showers possible. High 60. Low 33. Winds W at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High 50. Low 28. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 79 (1982)

Record Low Today: 4 (1929)

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Sunset: 5:34 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 13)

UV Index: 4

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 51

Yesterday’s Low: 39

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.16″

Monthly Precip: 2.01″ (-1.12″)

Yearly Precip: 6.03″ (-0.71″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

