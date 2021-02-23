Two arrested after felony drug possession in Edmonson County
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow police arrested two people on Monday for drug charges after a traffic stop on Lexington Drive.
After Glasgow Police Department received consent to search the vehicle, officers found a glass pipe digital scales, and Methamphetamine.
Dunchalie Alford and Michael Herzog of Glasgow were both arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
