Two arrested after felony drug possession in Edmonson County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow police arrested two people on Monday for drug charges after a traffic stop on Lexington Drive.

After Glasgow Police Department received consent to search the vehicle, officers found a glass pipe digital scales, and Methamphetamine.

Dunchalie Alford and Michael Herzog of Glasgow were both arrested and charged with the following:

- Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.