Gov. Beshear issues executive order involving schools

Kentucky Coronavirus
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest information about the spread of COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in Kentucky.

The governor reported 1,497 new cases of the virus and 16 deaths. The newly reported deaths included a 60-year-old woman from Muhlenberg, an 89-year-old man from Ohio and a 72-year-old man from Warren.

Gov. Beshear announced an executive order recommending that all school districts offer or expand some form of in-person instructional opportunities beginning March 1, or seven days after district personnel have received their second vaccination.

Kentucky COVID Facts 2-23-2021
