WKU ready for the challenge this week as the take on #12 Houston

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rick Stansbury and the Hilltoppers have done it again. They have scheduled a non-conference game that will have the fans at the edge of their seats. As this Thursday WKU will travel down to Houston, Texas, and face off against the #12 Cougars.

Houston comes into this game fresh off destroying conference opponent Cincinnati by 38 points. But that doesn’t scare WKU at all. This is a Tops team that went 7-2 during non-conference play, including impressive wins over Memphis, Northern Iowa, and now #6 ranked Alabama.

“There are not many takers to play Houston,” said Coach Stansbury. “We are willing to play them. Does that help us or hurt us, I don’t know. But I think in anybody’s eyes this late in the year it would be a lot easier for us to keep doing what we are doing. But we want to step out and try to play some competition which a lot of teams are not willing to do. So we hope it’s a win-win for us.”

This is just the latest example of WKU proving that they are willing to play any team at any time. No matter how high up the rankings the team is.

“Opportunity wise we just felt like there is a lot there for us to gain than there is to lose. As a coach and as a player and everybody else. You just want an opportunity to play against the best and there is no question that they are one of the best teams in the country. "

A win on Thursday will also boost the Tops chances of earning an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. A place WKU basketball hasn’t been since 2013. Coach believes it’s pretty simple, win and you’re in.

“Well, I think it’s very obvious if you go win you are in. As long as you don’t fall off a cliff the rest of the way. That’s kind of the way we look at it.”

WKU’s game at Houston is set for a 6 p.m. CT tip Thursday on ESPN2.

