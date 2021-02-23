Zach Lechler named Kentucky Girls Soccer Coach of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Greenwood Lady Gators Soccer coach, Zach Lechler, has been named the 2020 Kentucky Girls Soccer Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Coach Lechler leads with character and integrity- on and off the soccer field. We are excited for his recognition as coach of the year and the success of Lady Gator Soccer under his leadership,” said Dan Dillingham, GHS Athletic Director. “Coach Lechler and Lady Gator Soccer are key components of the culture and overall success of Greenwood High School.”

Recipients of the award are chosen based on their coaching performance, as well as community and school involvement, and philosophy of coaching.

“Coach Lechler has created a culture of excellence with the GHS Lady Soccer program,” said Adam Hatcher, GHS Principal. “He has instilled a winning attitude and a positive environment that exceeds beyond the playing field. GHS and WCPS are proud of the accomplishments and the opportunities afforded to the Lady Gators under the direction of Coach Lechler.”

Lechler took over as head coach in 2019 and has seen nothing but success, leading Greenwood to their first state championship in his first season. Through his two years, his teams have finished with back-to-back Final Fours (2019 & 2020), Region Championships (2019 & 2020), and District Championships (2019 & 2020). Lechler is 39-5-5 in his career. His state title team finished at No. 8 in the country by MaxPreps.

Lechler’s two teams have included a two-time All-American, two-time Kentucky Player of the Year, Kentucky Miss Soccer, five Kentucky All-Staters, and five players that have gone on to play at the college level.

Lechler was previously named the 2019 Kentucky SuperPreps Coach of the Year.

