79-year-old man makes first snow angel

‘It’s going to be cold. Ready?’
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (Gray News) – There are no age limits on snow angels.

Edward Trejo had never made one before in all his 79 years. Having lived in California, he’d never had the opportunity.

With lots of fresh powder available last week in Oklahoma, the staff at Franciscan Villa, an assisted living facility where he lives, took Trejo out to earn his wings.

“It’s going to be cold. Ready?” one of his caretakers asked as they helped Trejo out of his wheelchair and into the snow. “OK, turn around.”

Soon, he was laying on his back, flapping his arms and legs to the cheers of the staff.

“Are you ready to get up and look at it?”

The answer was yes and now we all get to enjoy it.

Edward Trejo, 79, makes his first snow angel.
Edward Trejo, 79, makes his first snow angel.(Source: Franciscan Villa)

