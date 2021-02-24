Advertisement

87-year-old arrested on rape charge at Bowling Green senior living facility

Raymond Keown
Raymond Keown(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Bowling Green police say they received a call from Morningside of Bowling Green senior living facility reporting the rape of a resident.

Police arrested 87-year-old Raymond Keown and charged him with Rape, 1st Degree. Police say the victim is incapable of consent and was injured during the assault.

According to Bowling Green Police, both the suspect and the victim are residents of Morningside of Bowling Green.

Keown is in the Warren County Regional Jail.

