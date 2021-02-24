Advertisement

A Cooldown for Thursday

Potential for Heavy Rain This Weekend!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was warmer, even though clouds invaded during the afternoon. A few showers are possible Wednesday evening as a weak cold front slides through. Cooler, more seasonable conditions follow for the next couple of days.

Sunshine returns Thursday, but afternoon readings will top out in the low 50s as opposed to the near 70 degree readings we enjoyed Wednesday! We stay dry through Friday morning. Then comes the start of a VERY active pattern that will carry over into next week.

One wave of moisture arrives Friday afternoon with light to moderate rain possible. Another wave rolls in late Friday night into Saturday morning with steadier rainfall. Yet another round of rain - this one likely to be the heaviest - arrives Sunday, sticking around into Monday morning. These rounds of rain could add up to 2-4″ for much of Southern KY with lighter amounts of 1-2″ closer to the Ohio River. Minor flooding is possible by early next week as rainfall tallies add up. More shower chances are possible Tuesday before we finally dry out Wednesday. Highs will reach the 60s this weekend before dropping into the 50s as we head into the opening days of March.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, cooler. High 52, Low 33, winds NE-8

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, few showers possible. High 50, Low 43, winds SE-8

SATURDAY: Showers possible, mainly early. High 61, Low 49, winds S-8

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 35

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 81 (2017)

Record Low: 7 (1914)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.01″ (-1.41″)

Yearly Precip: 6.03″ (-1.00″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 13)

UV Index: 3

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low

