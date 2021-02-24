A tribute to those lost to COVID-19 in Southcentral Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, flags were lowered half staff at multiple places across the community to honor the more than half a million lives lost to COVID-19.

Nearly 4,500 Kentuckians have died and around 400 here in southcentral Kentucky.

While this tribute honors seven local men and women, it’s also an illustration of all the stories, family, friends and the community left behind far too soon.

Homer Bubba Wix, 48 of Franklin, was taken to the hospital at the end of March where he spent two weeks there until he passed away in April. Family described him as a man who would do anything for anyone. Known as Bubba, the number one Dallas Cowboys fan and father of four loved his family so much.

David Akridge, 69, of Campbellsville died in May of last year after being hospitalized for 35 days with COVID-19.

Well-known Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, age 62, died after several months fighting COVID-19 in May. She was an Infectious Disease Specialist at Med Center Health and led the fight against COVID-19 for the Bowling Green community.

Sixty-four-year-old Gary Woodward and ICU nurse at Saint Thomas Ascencion in Nashville passed away in November after fighting with COVID in his own unit.

Bowling Green resident, Marilyn Thompson, known as Marie, died at the age of 56-years-old due to COVID-19 in May. She worked at the Medical Center as a CNA and Patient Safety Aide for over twenty years and retired in 2016.

Mudlick Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ricky Collins, 67, died in January from the virus. He spent 30 years in the fire service, and was with the volunteer fire department since its inception in 1995.

Hart County Emergency Management Director, Kerry McDaniel, age 65, died in February after being hospitalized with the virus. Born and raised in Hart County, McDaniel retired from his position with the Environmental Protection Cabinet after 27 years and then took up the position of emergency management director.

