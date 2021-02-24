Advertisement

Appointments available this week at Bowling Green regional vaccine site

Old Sears building at Greenwood Mall.
Old Sears building at Greenwood Mall.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Kroger Health, appointments are still available for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Bowling Green COVID-19 vaccination site.

The site is located at the former Sears building in Greenwood Mall at 2625 Scottsville Road.

As of last week, the site had administered over 2,300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals who are eligible in phase 1b can make an appointment by visiting Kroger.com/covidvaccine or calling (866) 211-5320.

The site will begin reserving appointments for individuals 60 years and older in phase 1c, beginning March 1.

