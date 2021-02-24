Advertisement

Barren Co. Schools to fully open four days a week in March

Barren County Schools.
Barren County Schools.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County School Superintendent says the Board of Education unanimously voted to expand in-person learning for its final quarter of the school year.

Beginning March 8, elementary schools in the district will return to in-person learning Monday through Thursday. On March 15, middle and high school students will return to in-person learning. Friday will remain a distance learning day for all students.

“The decision was made based on several factors including current trends in positive cases and quarantines and vaccine distribution,” Barren County Superintendent Bo Matthews said in a statement. “For the past four weeks, we have seen a decline in the number of students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19.”

Matthews says that all staff and faculty have had the opportunity to receive both rounds of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Matthews, the district has taken measures to update ventilation systems throughout schools by installing bipolar ionization as part of their HVAC system.

“Each day, fresh air will be pumped into the building while stagnant air is being pumped out. This will occur three hours before school starts and three hours after school ends,” said Matthews.

The superintendent adds that this plan remains subject to change depending on if positive cases and quarantine numbers begin to rise to a point that it becomes unsafe or impossible to operate. If that happens, Matthews says the district will move individual campuses or the entire district back to distance learning.

