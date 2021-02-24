Barren Co. schools to open distance learning Fridays, Saturdays for some students

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Elementary school students within the Barren County School District appeared to celebrate the announcement of more in-person instruction opportunities in a Facebook post by the school.

“We were certainly respectful of those that have different opinions of decisions that we make, and we’re considerate of those, but we feel like this is the best decision for our children and Barren County,” said Barren County Schools Superintendent, Bo Matthews.

[Story continues after video]

These kiddos are happy about more in-person instruction! On March 8, all in-person elementary students will be in attendance Monday-Thursday. #WeareBC Posted by Barren County Schools on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The school board voted Monday night to transition to fully in-person instruction four days a week beginning next month. On March 8, elementary schools will return to in-person learning. On March 15, middle and high school students will return. Fridays will be reserved for distance learning days.

Twenty percent of students within the district have decided to remain virtual for the remainder of the year.

“So in consideration of the demands that, that puts on our staff, our teachers and all of our support staff members, we devote one day a week just for that specific purpose,” said Matthews.

Matthews says some students who need targeted assistance will attend school in-person regardless on Fridays and even possibly Saturdays to accommodate those needs.

”We have already begun the process of looking individually at students and requesting that they come in on distance learning day for additional supports,” he explained. “Saturdays are another opportunity that we’re bringing students into our buildings to, again, target those that are experiencing a gap in their learning process. And we’re gonna treat everyone as an individual and do our best to close any gaps that exist.”

According to Matthews, 40 percent of staff and faculty that wanted the vaccine received their second dose on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.