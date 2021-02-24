Bowling Green Independent School District provides details upon returning in-person March 2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Independent School District, they are on schedule for all students choosing to learn in-person to attend school beginning Tuesday, March 2.

To accommodate the transition, the school district will be utilizing two days of non-traditional instruction on Friday, February 26, and Monday, March 1, 2021. Students enrolled in the Virtual Academy will continue the spring schedule as planned and preschool students will continue to attend two full days per week on the purple and gold schedule.

BGISD has provided a summary below of plans for social distancing, contact tracing, testing, and quarantining as more students return to school buildings. The district says the plans have been developed based on the most current guidance from the CDC, the Barren River District Health Department, Kentucky Public Health, and the Kentucky Department of Education.

“Kentucky’s Healthy at School Guidelines:

COVID-19 screening procedures will continue, including temperature checks before boarding buses and entering school buildings;

Masks / Cloth face coverings required in school buildings at all times;

Cleaning and sanitizing of desks and commonly touched surfaces will continue throughout the school day, with deeper cleaning of buildings each night;

No visitors will be permitted inside the school buildings during the school day;

There will be no school-wide assemblies.

There will be no field trips until further notice.

SOCIAL DISTANCING & CONTACT TRACING: Each school has school-specific procedures for the school day, however, as more students attend school daily, procedures for social distancing will be modified.

During mealtimes, when masks are removed, students will be seated 6 feet apart, with schools utilizing alternative rooms and spaces for meals.

Throughout the school day, if a distance of 6 ft. is not possible, teachers will be encouraged to both group students, for seating across multiple class periods, as well as to utilize common spaces in the buildings, and outdoor spaces when weather permits, to maximize the distance between students, especially during independent work. Masks are required at all times.

Seating charts and rosters (buses, classrooms, and mealtimes) will be available for school contact tracing efforts if necessary.

ON-SITE TESTING: BGISD partners with Graves Gilbert Clinic to provide daily health functions and access to a nurse practitioner via telemedicine services. On-site laboratory testing is available for flu, strep, as well as COVID-19. School Health Professionals also help lead efforts of contact tracing and parent/caregiver exposure notification. This onsite testing allows contact tracing efforts to be completed quickly and efficiently limiting widespread exposure. To schedule an appointment for testing or to report a case or exposure, contact the School Health Clinic by calling 270-418-2714.

QUARANTINE INFORMATION: BGISD will continue to track and monitor COVID-19 data, including the number of cases and quarantines due to exposure. This information is available on the district website at all times and is updated every school day.

Throughout the next few months, it may be necessary for classrooms or schools to move to virtual learning for brief periods of time due to the number of individuals in quarantine. The CDC currently recommends a quarantine period of 14 days. However, the following options to shorten quarantine for non-household contacts are acceptable alternatives if no symptoms are present:

Return to school after 10 days without testing;

OR return after day 7 after receiving a negative test result (test must occur on day 5 or later).

After stopping quarantine, individuals should watch for symptoms until 14 days after exposure, and if symptoms occur, immediately self-isolate and contact a healthcare provider. Household contacts should quarantine for 14 days.

New CDC guidance states that employees who have received a full series of the COVID-19 vaccination (approximately 70% of BGISD employees) are not required to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 as long as they remain symptom-free. To date, this guidance is in effect 14 days after the second dose and for a period of 90 days.

If it is determined that schools need to return to the hybrid, Purple/Gold Schedule, or move to non-traditional/virtual learning, the district will notify parents, caregivers, and the community as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.