Bowling Green Micro Pantry now open at Higgins Center for Nonprofits

By Laura Rogers
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The COVID-19 pandemic has lead to a financial crisis for many families. Some struggle with day-to-day expenses, including what they can budget for groceries.

In efforts to reduce food insecurity in Bowling Green and provide basic necessities, a new Micro Pantry has opened at the Higgins Center for Nonprofits at 958 Collett Avenue. People can support the pantry’s efforts by donating non-perishable foods and other items like can openers, face masks, socks and hand warmers.

You can also give a monetary donation on Venmo or Cash App @bgmicropantry.

