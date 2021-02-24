Advertisement

Bunny Hop Trail at Preston Miller Park

Bunny Hop Trail at Preston Miller Park March 20 and 21.
Bunny Hop Trail at Preston Miller Park March 20 and 21.(BGPR)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Recreation has teamed up with the Warren County Public Library for the Bunny Hop Trail on March 20 and 21 at Preston Miller Park.

There will be activities from Noon to 3PM both days with a “special guest.” BG Parks & Rec say that there is something for all ages!

The Warren County Public Library will be providing a story trail for the event.

The trail hours are 7:00AM-5:30PM.

For additional information you can contact Christen Graves at christen.graves@bgky.org or 270-393-3734.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Semi-truck crashes into Barren County house
James Torsak
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multi-agency pursuit
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,497 new cases of the virus, 16 deaths
Charolette Woodcock
Glasgow woman arrested after officers reportedly discover meth
Nathan Horn
Man arrested after house break-in

Latest News

University of Kentucky closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes ahead of storm
University of Kentucky building facility to help high-tech startup businesses
Williams was arrested after found to be driving impaired.
Reckless driving complaint leads to arrest of Glasgow woman
Good News: WCPS, Need More Acres Farm, and Hotel INC. Partnership
Good News: WCPS, Need More Acres Farm, and Hotel INC. Partnership
"Texas Forever" T-Shirts Sold at Blue Cotton
"Texas Forever" T-Shirts Sold at Blue Cotton