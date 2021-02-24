Bunny Hop Trail at Preston Miller Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Recreation has teamed up with the Warren County Public Library for the Bunny Hop Trail on March 20 and 21 at Preston Miller Park.

There will be activities from Noon to 3PM both days with a “special guest.” BG Parks & Rec say that there is something for all ages!

The Warren County Public Library will be providing a story trail for the event.

The trail hours are 7:00AM-5:30PM.

For additional information you can contact Christen Graves at christen.graves@bgky.org or 270-393-3734.

